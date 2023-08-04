Giancarlo Stanton smashes a three-run home run off of Shane McClanahan to push the Yankees ahead of the Rays. (0:22)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays placed All-Star left-handed pitcher Shane McClanahan on the 15-day injured list Thursday, one day after he left his start at the New York Yankees with left forearm tightness.

The Rays said in a release that they are in the process of gathering further information, and updates will be provided when available.

McClanahan left Wednesday night's 7-2 loss to Gerrit Cole and the Yankees after a five-run fourth inning, partly because the outside of his forearm tightened up while he was warming up for the inning. He returned to Florida to be examined by the team doctor.

McClanahan (11-2) is 0-1 in six starts since his last win June 16, leaving starts June 22 and June 30 due to mid-back tightness that eventually forced him onto the 15-day IL July 1. He returned July 17 and went six innings against Texas before lasting just four, five and four innings in his next three starts, respectively.