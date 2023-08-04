The Minnesota Twins claimed outfielder Jordan Luplow off waivers from the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

Toronto designated Luplow for assignment earlier this week. The Blue Jays also assigned right-handed pitcher Mitch White to Triple-A Buffalo after he cleared waivers.

Luplow, 29, was in his first season with the Blue Jays after being claimed off waivers from the Atlanta Braves in April. He played in just seven games with Toronto and was batting .239 for Buffalo with eight home runs and 31 RBIs over 48 games.

Luplow has 45 home runs and 121 RBIs in seven seasons with the Blue Jays, Pirates, Guardians, Rays and Diamondbacks.

White, 28, was 0-1 with a 7.11 ERA in 10 appearances out of Toronto's bullpen. He has a career 4.96 ERA over four seasons with a 3-11 record in 58 games.