The Los Angeles Angels placed late-inning reliever Reynaldo Lopez on the bereavement list Sunday in advance of a game against the visiting Seattle Mariners.

Lopez was acquired in a July 26 trade from the Chicago White Sox along with Lucas Giolito. He has made four appearances with the Angels, allowing a run on three hits in five innings.

In 47 games with the White Sox and Angels this season, the right-hander is 2-6 with a 4.02 ERA. Over eight seasons with the Washington Nationals, White Sox and Angels, he is 38-48 with a 4.40 ERA in 202 appearances, including 97 starts.