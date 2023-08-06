CINCINNATI -- The Washington Nationals' CJ Abrams and Lane Thomas hit Lyon Richardson's first two major league pitches for home runs in Sunday's game against the Cincinnati Reds.

The right-handed Richardson, 23, is the first pitcher to allow a home run on each of the first two pitches of his major league career in the Elias Sports Bureau's pitch count era, which dates back to 1999.

Abrams and Thomas each hit fastballs. Abrams reached the first section of seats down the right-field line with a 402-foot shot for his first career leadoff homer. Thomas followed with a 408-foot drive to center field for his third homer of the series.

Richardson went 3-0 on Joey Meneses, the next batter, before throwing a strike that sparked a sarcastic cheer from the crowd.

He rebounded from the rocky start to add two hitless innings, finishing with four hits and four runs with three walks and two strikeouts.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.