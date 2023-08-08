Major League Baseball released its 2023 playoff schedule Tuesday, once again featuring a best-of-three wild card series, which begins on Oct. 3, with the World Series set to start on Oct. 27. Game 7, if needed, is scheduled for Nov. 4.

The two best-of-five American and National League division series begin on Oct. 7, with the AL ending no later than Oct. 13 while a Game 5 in the NL would be played on Oct. 14. Besides travel days, there is an extra day off between Games 1 and 2 in the NL division series.

The best-of-seven ALCS will start on Oct. 15; the NLCS starts the next day.

Last season, MLB changed its playoff format, increasing the number of postseason teams in each league to six. The top two division winners will once again earn a bye into the division series, while the third division winner will play the No. 3 wild-card team in Round 1.

The remaining two wild card teams will also face off with the team with the better regular season record hosting all games in the series as will the third division winner.