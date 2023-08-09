PITTSBURGH -- Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. was hit on the left elbow by a pitch from Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Colin Holderman in the sixth inning on Tuesday night and left the game.

It was a 97 mph sinker from Holderman that Acuna tried to dodge before it ran into his yellow elbow guard. Two innings later, the team announced that x-rays were negative.

Acuna has been one of the best players in the majors this season, and the Braves brought MLB's best record into the game. He led off the game with his 26th homer -- his 31st career leadoff homer and fifth this season -- and went 1 for 3.

Acuna is batting .339 in 111 games and leads the majors with 53 stolen bases.

Rookie Forrest Wall pinch-ran for Acuna and replaced him in right field.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.