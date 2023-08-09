BOSTON -- Shortstop Trevor Story made his season debut for the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday night, going hitless in four at-bats in a 9-3 loss to the Kansas City Royals.

Story was in the lineup for the first time since last September after being activated off the 60-day injured list following offseason shoulder surgery. He had three strikeouts and a groundout at the plate, but looked good on the limited balls hit his way in the field. It included a throw to first from one knee in the seventh to beat Bobby Witt Jr.

"Obviously not great tonight," Story said. "Still working on some timing stuff. It's kind of how it was on my rehab stint. Some good games, some bad games. Still just trying to be consistent with it. That's the main thing right now."

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said he would like to mix Story in at designated hitter when he's not in the field, something Story said he's open to.

"I need the at-bats to kind of get the timing going," Story said. "There's no more spring training. It's time to go."

Story, 30, is in his second season in Boston after signing a six-year, $140 million contract in March 2022.

