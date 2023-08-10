PHILADELPHIA -- Michael Lorenzen threw the 14th no-hitter in Philadelphia Phillies history, a dazzling performance in only his second start with his new team, which beat the Washington Nationals 7-0 on Wednesday night.

Lorenzen, 31, struck out five, walked four and improved to 2-0 since he was acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline for a minor leaguer. His 124 pitches -- a career high -- are the most by any pitcher in a game this season and the most in a solo no-hitter since Mike Fiers' 131 in 2019.

Lorenzen retired Lane Thomas on a grounder to open the ninth and struck out Joey Meneses looking. The crowd of 30,406 erupted when Lorenzen retired Dominic Smith on a flyball to finish his first career complete game in 2 hours, 9 minutes. Lorenzen flipped his cap backward and was mobbed by his teammates in a rowdy celebration near the plate.

What A First Impression Michael Lorenzen is the fifth pitcher in MLB history to throw a solo no-hitter in a home debut with a team, according to Elias. He's the second since 1900. Player Team Date Ed Cushman Milwaukee 9/28/1884 Bumpus Jones Cincinnati 10/15/1892 Jay Hughes Baltimore 4/22/1898 Don Cardwell CHI Cubs 5/15/1960, G2 -- Elias Sports Bureau

"I didn't strike out the world in this game. When you are pitching, balls can land in different places. I just had God's grace today," Lorenzen said.

Lorenzen's mother Cheryl and wife Cassi wept in the stands during the final out, with Cassi holding their baby daughter, June.

"It was incredible. Walking out for the seventh, eighth and ninth, man, these fans. I've never been part of an organization where fans are a part of the team," Lorenzen said. "And they gave me that boost that I needed. ... If you are feeling fatigued, you don't feel it at all in front of these fans."

Since opening in 2004, Citizens Bank Park had only seen the Phillies throw one no-hitter before Wednesday: Roy Halladay in the 2010 postseason.

Lorenzen proved he can play a key role in leading the Phillies back to the postseason.

The Phillies acquired the right-hander to stabilize their rotation as the defending National League champions battled the San Francisco Giants for the top wild-card spot.

Lorenzen pushed his pitch count to the point where it was questionable if manager Rob Thomson would let him finish the game. But he kept the ball and became the first Phillies pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Cole Hamels on July 25, 2015, against the Chicago Cubs. Hamels, who threw 129 pitches in that game, retired last week.

Michael Lorenzen, a trade-deadline acquisition by Philadelphia, authored the franchise's 14th no-hitter Wednesday night, and only the Phillies' second at Citizens Bank Park, which opened in 2004. Matt Slocum/AP

"Honestly, I was upset at myself for the first couple of innings, they were long innings, walking guys. And I knew I was just ruining my chances to go deep in this game," Lorenzen said. "Thankfully, [Thomson] pulled me aside and asked how I was feeling. I said 'I feel good, it's nice and cool outside' ... just trying to buy some more innings and he gave them to me. So hats off to him."

The Nationals entered Wednesday owning the longest active streak of any franchise without being no-hit; the last no-hitter thrown against them, when they were the Montreal Expos, was David Cone's perfect game with the New York Yankees on July 18, 1999. The franchise had not been no-hit since moving to Washington in 2005.

Lorenzen, an All-Star this season for the Tigers, threw a season-high eight innings of two-run ball in his Phillies debut last week and is the fourth pitcher over the past 30 seasons to throw a no-hitter within his first two games pitched for a franchise.

Longest Active Streaks Without Being No-Hit* Team Year Opponent Nationals 1999 Yankees Angels 1999 Twins Royals 2008 Red Sox White Sox 2011 Twins *before Wednesday -- ESPN Stats & Information

Lorenzen spent much of his career as a reliever for the Cincinnati Reds, but he's been exclusively a starter for the Tigers and Los Angeles Angels the past couple seasons.

Before Wednesday, Lorenzen's previous career high for pitches thrown in a game was 107, on April 29, 2015, against the Milwaukee Brewers.

It was the second no-hitter caught by J.T. Realmuto in his career; he was also behind the dish for Edinson Vólquez's no-hitter on June 3, 2017, with the Marlins.

The no-hitter was the fourth in the majors this season. Houston's Framber Valdez threw one against Cleveland on Aug. 1. New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germán pitched a perfect game at Oakland on June 28 and Matt Manning, Alex Lange and Jason Foley of Detroit threw a combined no-no against Toronto on July 8.

ESPN Stats & Information and The Associated Press contributed to this report.