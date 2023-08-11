Chris Russo doesn't hold back as he says Orioles ownership should be ashamed of themselves for removing broadcaster Kevin Brown for "doing his job." (1:22)

Orioles play-by-play broadcaster Kevin Brown is expected to return to the broadcast booth for Friday night's game against the Seattle Mariners.

Brown, who hasn't been on MASN television broadcasts since July 23, when he made a reference to Baltimore's lack of success against the Tampa Bay Rays in previous years, said Friday that he has a "wonderful relationship with the organization."

Brown had noted that the Orioles had won as many games at Tropicana Field in 2023 as they had in the past three years combined. A graphic showing the Orioles' struggles there accompanied Brown's commentary.

According to reports Monday, ownership took issue with his comment, and Brown has not appeared on a MASN television broadcast since.

"Recent media reports have mischaracterized my relationship with my adopted hometown Orioles," Brown posted on social media. "The fact is that I have a wonderful relationship with the organization, and our ownership and front office has fully supported me since 2019 when I first came aboard.

"I ask that everyone disregard the distracting noise of the past few days," he continued. "I have worked closely with O's SVP Greg Bader for the past four years, and John Angelos and I have a solid dialogue based on mutual respect. We are all good here in Birdland!"

MASN is jointly owned by the Orioles and Washington Nationals.

The Orioles previously disputed that Brown had been suspended.

Brown has worked for the Orioles as a TV and radio commentator since 2019. He also serves as a play-by-play commentator on several college sports across ESPN platforms.