Nicky Lopez caps off a 4-hit day with a 3-run home run off Danny Mendick to put the Braves up 21-3 over the Mets. (0:27)

NEW YORK -- Ozzie Albies homered and drove in six runs, and the Atlanta Braves pounded the New York Mets 21-3 on Saturday in the opening game of a doubleheader.

Atlanta connected six times in its fourth win in five games, running its major league-leading total to 224 homers. Matt Olson went deep twice in his seventh multihomer game of the season and No. 20 for his career. Sean Murphy, Austin Riley and Nicky Lopez also homered for the NL East leaders.

This is the Braves' ninth game this season with at least five home runs. Only the 2019 Twins (11 times) and 2019 Yankees (10 times) have done it more, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

Riley hit a two-run homer and Lopez added a three-run shot during an eight-run ninth inning against Mets infielder Danny Mendick.

Lopez, making his first start since he was acquired in a trade with Kansas City on July 30, finished with four hits and five RBI. He also pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

Allan Winans (1-0), who was drafted by the Mets in 2018 before the Braves selected him in the minor league portion of the 2021 Rule 5 draft, got the win with seven scoreless innings.

New York loaded the bases in the first via two walks and a hit batter before Winans escaped the jam by striking Abraham Almonte.

The Mets avoided being shut out for the second straight game and 13th time this season when Daniel Vogelbach hit a three-run homer in the eighth.

New York's Denyi Reyes (0-2) allowed five runs in 4 2/3 innings in the opener.