The Arizona Diamondbacks designated veteran catcher Carson Kelly for assignment on Sunday when they activated catcher Gabriel Moreno from the 10-day injured list after his recovery from left shoulder inflammation.

The team also selected the contract of right-hander Bryce Jarvis from Triple-A Reno and optioned right-hander starter Ryne Nelson to Reno.

Kelly, 29, hit .226 in 32 games. He had been with the team since 2019 after his first three seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals. He is a career .223 hitter with 44 home runs and 163 RBIs in 448 games.

Moreno, who last played July 22, is batting .270 with three home runs and 28 RBIs in 222 at-bats over 74 games. Moreno, 23, also has 11 doubles.

Jarvis, 25, will be making his major league debut when the Diamondbacks insert him in the lineup. The Diamondbacks selected him in the first round (18th overall) of the 2020 MLB draft out of Duke. He's rated the franchise's No. 30 prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Jarvis has appeared in 25 games (19 starts) between Reno and Double-A Amarillo and is a combined 9-6 with a 5.26 ERA, 53 walks and 110 strikeouts in 102⅔ innings.

Nelson, 25, is 6-7 for Arizona with a 5.47 ERA, 37 walks and 82 strikeouts in 125 innings over 24 starts this season.

Reuters contributed to this report.