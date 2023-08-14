The Pirates manager, bench coach and pitching coach get ejected after heated argument with the umpire. (1:56)

PITTSBURGH -- Manager Derek Shelton, bench coach Don Kelly and pitching coach Oscar Marin were ejected by plate umpire Nic Lentz during the same at-bat for arguing balls and strikes in the sixth inning of the Pittsburgh Pirates' 6-5, extra-inning loss to the Cincinnati Reds that wrapped up Sunday's doubleheader.

Pittsburgh led 4-3 when Luke Maile walked with two outs, loading the bases. After the ejections, TJ Friedl hit an inning-ending flyout off Cody Bolton.

Third-base coach Mike Rabelo took over as acting manager.

In the 10th inning, Stuart Fairchild grounded into a fielder's choice, scoring Tyler Stephenson, as the Reds earned a split. Pittsburgh won, 4-2, earlier in the day.