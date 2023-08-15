The Minnesota Twins reinstated infielder Royce Lewis from the 10-day injured list on Tuesday after he missed 36 games with a left oblique strain.

Lewis hasn't played in the majors since July 1. He completed a four-game rehab assignment with Triple-A St. Paul, where he was 5-for-12 (.417) with two home runs, three RBIs, three walks and four runs.

Before the injury, Lewis was hitting .326 with four home runs, 15 RBIs and 11 runs in 26 games.

Minnesota selected Lewis with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2017 draft.

In a corresponding move, the Twins placed utility player Willi Castro on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Saturday, with a left oblique strain.

In 101 games this season, Castro is hitting .241 with five homers, 26 RBIs, 42 runs and 29 stolen bases.

The Twins, who have opened a 4½-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central, host the Detroit Tigers Wednesday night.