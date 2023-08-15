The Toronto Blue Jays received a boost in their quest to maintain playoff positioning Tuesday, activating closer Jordan Romano from the 15-day injured list while sending All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette on a rehab assignment to Triple-A Buffalo.

Romano, 30, suffered a back injury during the All-Star Game in Seattle. He pitched in five games after that, but had to depart his July 28 appearance against the Los Angeles Angels.

Romano has 89 career saves and an 18-13 record to go with a 2.62 ERA in 201 appearances, all in relief, for Toronto (2019-23).

The right-hander has 28 saves this season and a 2.79 ERA with 51 strikeouts in 42 innings. His return means fellow relievers Jordan Hicks and Erik Swanson can fill depth roles in the late innings as set-up men for Romano.

In a corresponding move, Toronto sent right-hander Nate Pearson to Triple-A Buffalo. Pearson, 26, has a 5.18 ERA in 33 games (40 innings pitched) this season.

For Bichette, a return to the major league roster could come as soon as Friday, according to multiple outlets. Bichette is expected to be the designated hitter for Buffalo on Tuesday and play shortstop Wednesday.

Bichette, 25, was placed on the injured list Aug. 2 with patellar tendonitis in his right knee. At the time of the IL move, Bichette was leading the American League with a .321 batting average.

An All-Star for the second time this season, Bichette also had 17 home runs and 59 RBIs at the time he was sidelined. His 144 hits still lead the AL.

In five seasons, Bichette is a career .302 hitter with 86 home runs and 298 RBIs in 499 games with the Blue Jays. He finished 11th in AL MVP voting last season and 12th in 2021.