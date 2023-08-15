MIAMI -- Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve left Tuesday's game against the Miami Marlins after fouling the first pitch he saw off his shin.

Altuve limped around the plate for a couple of minutes before finishing the at-bat. He reached on an infield single before Alex Bregman grounded into a double play in the next at-bat.

X-rays were negative and Altuve has a left knee contusion, the team said.

The first-inning single was the 1,997th hit of Altuve's career. Mauricio Dubon replaced him at second base.

Altuve had three hits and a walk in Monday's 5-1 loss to Miami. He was named the AL Player of the Week earlier Monday.

Altuve didn't debut this season until May 19 because he fractured his right thumb in the World Baseball Classic in March, an injury that required surgery.

He's batting .326 with a .424 on-base percentage.