The Tampa Bay Rays activated right-hander Andrew Kittredge from the 60-day injured list Thursday and designated right-hander Hector Perez for assignment.

Kittredge, 33, has not pitched since June 7, 2022, after undergoing Tommy John surgery. In six seasons with the Rays, the 2021 American League All-Star is 16-7 with a 3.68 ERA in 167 outings (15 starts).

Perez, 27, made his Rays debut Wednesday and gave up one run in a third of an inning against the San Francisco Giants. His only other major league appearance was in 2020 with the Toronto Blue Jays when he gave up two runs in 1⅔ innings.