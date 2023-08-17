St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman was placed on the 10-day injured list with a lower back strain, it was announced Thursday.

The move was retroactive to Monday.

Gorman has 24 home runs with 67 RBIs in 104 games this season while batting .241.

To replace him on the roster, the Cardinals recalled infielder Richie Palacios from Triple-A Memphis.

Palacios, who has yet to play in the majors this season, was traded from the Cleveland Guardians in June for cash considerations. he hit .232 with 10 RBIs in 54 games as a rookie with the Guardians last season.