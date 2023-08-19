Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Tony Gonsolin is being placed on the 15-day injured list, with manager Dave Roberts telling reporters it is unlikely that Gonsolin pitches again this season.

Gonsolin allowed five home runs in Friday's 11-3 loss to the Miami Marlins, snapping the Dodgers' 11-game winning streak. He surrendered a career-worst 10 earned runs on eight hits in 3⅓ innings.

He said after the game he has been dealing with an elbow problem.

"I can't explain it right now," Gonsolin said. "I don't know what it is exactly, so I try not to."

Roberts said Gonsolin had been pitching through an "arm issue" for at least a month. Gonsolin missed 40 games late last season with forearm tightness.

On Friday, Gonsolin tied Don Sutton's 1973 record for homers allowed in a start during the Dodgers' Los Angeles era. Gonsolin had never given up more than two homers in a start, but he flopped when the Dodgers needed him to eat innings in the first of three games between these clubs in just over 24 hours. They are playing a split doubleheader Saturday to avoid the looming impact of Hurricane Hilary, which is expected to hit Southern California as a tropical storm this weekend.

Gonsolin's struggles forced the Dodgers to get deep into their bullpen Friday -- even to infielder Miguel Rojas, who pitched a perfect ninth.

An All-Star in 2022, Gonsolin fell to 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA through 20 starts this season. He has struck out 82 batters, walked 40 and allowed 19 home runs in 103 innings.

The 29-year-old owns a 34-11 career record with a 3.19 ERA in 79 games (71 starts) since making his debut with the Dodgers in 2019.

Reuters and The Associated Press contributed to this report.