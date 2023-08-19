CINCINNATI -- The Toronto Blue Jays designated veteran infielder Paul DeJong for assignment Saturday, 18 days after acquiring him from the St. Louis Cardinals.

DeJong, who Toronto shipped minor league right-hander Matt Svanson to St. Louis to land, provided the Blue Jays some depth after All-Star shortstop Bo Bichette went on the 10-day injured list with right knee soreness.

But Bichette was activated Saturday, in time for Toronto's game against the Cincinnati Reds, and with DeJong struggling, the Blue Jays trimmed him off the roster.

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins was enthused to land DeJong earlier this month, even aside from Bichette's injury. But he did tell reporters after the deal that Bichette's status "heightened the need" to acquire the veteran.

"He's an interesting fit for us without the injury," Atkins said. "He's hit left-handers relatively well. Very good defender that complements our organization and depth."

DeJong, 29, had spent his entire seven-year career with St. Louis, hitting .233/.297/.412 this season, with 13 home runs and 32 RBIs. He was an All-Star in 2019 when he hit a career-best 30 home runs.

But in Toronto, batting mostly at the bottom of the order, he didn't fit in. He had just three hits in 14 games and one RBI. He also struck out 18 times.

Svanson, 24, was the Blue Jays' 13th-round draft selection in 2021 out of Lehigh University.

