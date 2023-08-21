ATLANTA -- The Braves placed right-handed pitcher Yonny Chirinos on the 15-day injured list Monday because of elbow inflammation.

The move, made retroactive to Sunday, cleared room on the roster for right-hander Allan Winans, who was called up from Triple-A Gwinnett to start the opener of a three-game series against the New York Mets.

Chirinos has struggled since he was claimed off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays a month ago, surrendering 23 earned runs, 33 hits and five homers in 22⅓ innings over five starts. He failed to make it past the fifth inning in any of his outings.

For the season, Chirinos is 5-5 with a 5.40 ERA in 20 appearances. His last appearance was Saturday, when he allowed four runs on seven hits in four innings against the Giants.

After pitching seven scoreless innings against the Mets on Aug. 12 for his first big league win, Winans is getting another chance to stake his claim to the fifth spot in the Atlanta rotation.

The Braves have used 15 starting pitchers this season, struggling to fill the final two spots after Max Fried and Kyle Wright went down with long-term injuries.

Fried's return 2½ weeks ago gave the Braves four solid starters, along with All-Stars Spencer Strider and Bryce Elder and 12-game winner Charlie Morton. But Wright, a 21-game winner a year ago, has pitched only five games because of a shoulder injury.

Wright hopes to return before the end of the regular season, but the Braves can't count on him for a significant contribution after such a long layoff. He hasn't pitched in the big leagues since May 3.

While not projected as a top prospect, the 28-year-old Winans (1-0) has raised his stock with a strong season at Triple-A. He is 8-3 with a 2.79 ERA and one save in 20 appearances, including 15 starts.

Winans has made two starts for the Braves, allowing two earned runs on nine hits in 11⅓ innings for a 1.59 ERA, with three walks and 14 strikeouts.