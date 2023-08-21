The Oakland Athletics have hired the Mortenson-McCarthy construction firm for their new ballpark in Las Vegas.

The A's announced the move on Monday, choosing the same company that built the Las Vegas Raiders' Allegiant Stadium, which was completed in 2020.

The A's announced plans in May to build a new stadium on the site of the current Tropicana property along the famed Las Vegas Strip.

Plans call for a 30,000-seat retractable-roof ballpark that is projected to open in 2028. Reports have estimated the cost of the stadium at $1.5 billion.

The Athletics turned their attention to Sin City after failing to strike a deal to build a modern ballpark in Oakland.

Las Vegas will become the fourth home for the A's. They played in Philadelphia from 1901-54, then in Kansas City from 1955-67 before landing in Oakland for the 1968 season.