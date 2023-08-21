The Seattle Mariners placed rookie right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock on the 15-day injured list Monday, one day after he exited a start with a right shoulder strain.

The Mariners also reinstated infielder J.P. Crawford from the seven-day concussion IL, optioned infielder/outfielder Sam Haggerty to Triple-A Tacoma and recalled right-hander Darren McCaughan from Triple-A.

Hancock, 24, scattered two hits over two scoreless innings Sunday but did not return for the third inning of his start against the host Houston Astros. Seattle went on to win 7-6 to complete a three-game sweep.

In three starts for the Mariners this season, Hancock has pitched to a 4.50 ERA (six earned runs in 12 innings) without a decision.

The sixth overall pick of the 2020 draft is no stranger to arm injuries. His start to last season was delayed by a lat strain.

Crawford, 28, suffered a concussion in a collision with teammate Eugenio Suarez Aug. 9. He was placed on the concussion IL retroactive to Aug. 10.

Crawford is batting .266 with 26 doubles, 10 home runs and 38 RBIs over 107 games. Even after missing some time this month, he entered Monday ranked fourth in the American League in walks (68) and third in on-base percentage (.379).

Haggerty, 29, was batting .208 in 32 games for Seattle with one home run, four stolen bases and 10 runs. He is a career .230 batter in 174 games for the New York Mets (2019) and Mariners (2020-23).

McCaughan, 27, pitched four innings over two appearances for Seattle earlier this season and posted a 6.75 ERA. He has a 7.62 ERA over four career games (one start) for Seattle.