The last-place New York Yankees will promote a pair of top prospects this week, outfielder Everson Pereira and infielder Oswald Peraza, according to multiple reports.

Pereira and Peraza are expected to be in uniform for Tuesday night's series opener against the visiting Washington Nationals. They will travel to the Bronx after leaving their teammates at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

The Yankees, who were off on Monday, are in the throes of an eight-game losing streak and were swept by the rival Boston Red Sox last weekend. As the week began, New York was six games behind everyone else in the American League East, and nine games off the pace in the AL wild-card race.

"You always have a chance, but we're in a big hole now," New York manager Aaron Boone said Sunday. "But you can't even get big-picture about it. You've just got tackle the next day. That's what we're in right now."

In 81 games this season between Triple-A and Double-A Somerset, the 22-year-old Pereira has hit .300 with a .373 on-base percentage and a .548 slugging percentage with 18 homers, 11 stolen bases and 64 RBIs.

Since being promoted to Triple-A, Pereira has slashed .312/.386/.551 with eight homers and 33 RBIs over 35 games.

Peraza, 23, is hitting .268 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 63 games at Triple-A. He appeared in 19 games for the Yankees earlier this season, hitting .173 with four steals and six RBIs. In 18 games with New York in 2022, Peraza hit .306 with a home run and two RBIs.

Both players are on the 40-man roster, so the Yankees will have to make corresponding roster moves before Tuesday's first pitch.

The Yankees are also sending current No. 2 prospect Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A, according to a report in The Athletic. Since July 1, the 20-year-old outfielder has slashed .333/.401/.494 with five homers and 29 RBIs in 42 games at Double-A.

Overall this season, Dominguez is hitting .254 with 15 home runs, 66 RBIs and a .781 OPS in 109 games.

The YES Network first reported news of New York's decision on Pereira and Peraza.

Information from Reuters was used in this report.