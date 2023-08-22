The Los Angeles Dodgers have placed designated hitter J.D. Martinez on the injured list with groin tightness, it was announced Tuesday.

Martinez, who has not been in the lineup since Saturday, had played four games since having an epidural injection and an MRI, which revealed nothing new. He also had been bothered by hamstring tightness and lower back discomfort for most of the past month.

Martinez, who turned 36 on Monday, is batting .256 with 25 homers and 78 RBIs in 92 games in his first season with the Dodgers. He was named an All-Star this season for the sixth time in his 13-year career.

In a related roster move, Los Angeles called up Michael Busch from Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Busch, 25, batted .200 with 4 RBIs in 15 games for the Dodgers earlier this season after making his major league debut April 25. In 88 games at Oklahoma City this season, he is batting .323 with 24 home runs and 82 RBIs.

The Dodgers also sent right-hander Blake Treinen on a rehab assignment to the Arizona Complex League. He has not pitched this season after shoulder surgery in November.

Reuters contributed to this report.