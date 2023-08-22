CHICAGO -- Executive vice president Ken Williams and senior vice president and general manager Rick Hahn were fired by the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, the team announced in a social media post.

"This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox," team chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. "Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox."

The team will "begin a search for a single decisionmaker to lead the baseball operations department and anticipate having an individual in place by the end of the season," the post said.

The White Sox began Tuesday at 49-76 and in fourth place in the American League Central Division, 16 games behind the Minnesota Twins. They shipped away several high-salary players around the Major League Baseball trading deadline, and began to look toward next season. This is another step, cutting ties with their leadership on the baseball side amid another disappointing season.

Williams was in his 11th season in his position after serving as the club's general manager for 12 seasons. Hahn had been the GM since October 2012.

Chicago made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but went 81-81 last year, before this season's lackluster showing.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.