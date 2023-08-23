The Boston Red Sox put Jarren Duran on the 10-day injured list because of a toe injury and recalled fellow outfielder Wilyer Abreu from Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday.

Duran bruised a toe on his left foot while climbing the wall in left field during Sunday's 6-5 win against the Yankees in New York. He underwent an MRI before Boston made the decision.

"He's a little bit sore," manager Alex Cora said Monday. "He's day to day, but let's see how he reacts to treatment, and then we'll decide what to do."

Duran, 26, is batting .295 with 8 homers, 34 doubles, 40 RBIs and 24 stolen bases in 102 games this season, his third with the Red Sox.

Abreu, 24, has yet to make his major league debut. He is batting .274 with 22 homers and 65 RBIs in 86 games this season at Worcester.

Boston also activated right-hander Tanner Houck from the 15-day injured list, optioning left-hander Chris Murphy to Triple-A Worcester in a corresponding move.

Houck had been on the IL since June 18 because of a facial fracture he suffered two days earlier in an outing against the Yankees. He returned to the mound Tuesday, getting the start against the Houston Astros.

In 13 starts this season, the 27-year-old Houck is 3-6 with a 5.05 ERA.

Murphy, 25, has gone 1-1 with a 3.72 ERA in 13 relief appearances with Boston.