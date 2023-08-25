The St. Louis Cardinals reinstated infielder Nolan Gorman from the 10-day injured list Friday.

Gorman has not played since Aug. 12 because of a strain in his lower back. He is batting .241 with 24 home runs and 67 RBIs in 104 games this season and has made 57 starts at second base while also playing third base and serving as designated hitter.

Gorman is a career .234 hitter with 38 homers and 102 RBIs in 193 games over two seasons with the Cardinals, who drafted him in the first round in 2018.

St. Louis also optioned infielder Jose Fermin to Triple-A Memphis, placed right-hander Drew VerHagen on the bereavement list and recalled right-hander Guillermo Zuniga from Memphis.