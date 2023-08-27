The Toronto Blue Jays placed reliever Erik Swanson on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to thoracic spine inflammation.

Swanson departed Saturday's 8-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians in the seventh inning. He retired pinch hitter Bo Naylor to start the inning and allowed a single to Myles Straw before showing discomfort after a pitch to Kole Calhoun.

Swanson, 29, is 3-2 with a 3.10 ERA in 60 relief appearances this season after being acquired from the Seattle Mariners in the November deal involving Teoscar Hernandez.

The Blue Jays recalled right-hander Jay Jackson from Triple-A Buffalo in a corresponding move. Jackson, 35, has a 3-0 record with a 1.64 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 22 innings over 18 relief appearances this season with Toronto.