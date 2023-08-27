Vladimir Guerrero Jr. crushes a two-run home run 415-feet to left field to put the Blue Jays on the board. (0:25)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s 20th HR puts the Blue Jays on the board (0:25)

TORONTO -- Noah Syndergaard allowed five runs and four hits in six innings Sunday in what proved to be his final start for the Cleveland Guardians.

The Guardians outlasted the Toronto Blue Jays 10-7 and after the game they designated the veteran right-hander for assignment.

Acquired by Cleveland from the Los Angeles Dodgers last month, Syndergaard, a 2010 first-round pick of the Blue Jays back in 2010, is 2-6 with a 6.50 ERA this season. He made six starts with the Guardians, winning just one.

Syndergaard, 30, made his major league debut with the Mets in 2015 and in 2020 he opted for Tommy John surgery, missing the pandemic-shortened season.

Last season, he began with the Los Angeles Angels but finished with the Philadelphia Phillies in time for their run to the World Series.

Cleveland will need to make a corresponding roster move Monday to fill Syndergaard's spot.

Long after Syndergaard exited the game, Kole Calhoun hit a tiebreaking double in the 11th inning to lift Cleveland to Sunday's win.

Jose Ramirez and Ramon Laureano each hit two-run home runs as the Guardians took two of three from Toronto.

Calhoun said he hoped the victory would energize Cleveland before a three-game series at AL Central-leading Minnesota that begins Monday.

"Huge game," Calhoun said. "Hopefully we can use that momentum as we roll into the biggest series of the year for us right now. It's a game you can definitely build on."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.