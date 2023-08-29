Right-handed pitcher Tony Gonsolin will undergo Tommy John surgery, the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Monday.

Dr. Neal ElAttrache will perform the surgery, scheduled for Friday.

The decision came after Gonsolin underwent a recent MRI on his right elbow. Now he will be sidelined into the 2024 season.

Gonsolin, 29, went on the 15-day injured list on Aug. 19 with what was then called right forearm inflammation. He was transferred to the 60-day IL Sunday.

Gonsolin was a first-time All-Star in 2022, when he went 16-1 with a 2.14 ERA over 24 starts. He finished the 2023 season 8-5 with a 4.98 ERA over 20 starts.

The Dodgers selected Gonsolin in the ninth round of the 2016 amateur draft. In five seasons with the big-league club, he is 34-11 with a 3.19 ERA over 79 career games (71 starts).

Los Angeles activated right-hander Tyson Miller on Monday and optioned right-hander Gavin Stone to Triple-A Oklahoma City. Miller, who had a previous stint with the Dodgers earlier this year, was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets on Sunday.