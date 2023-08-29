Tim Kurkjian explains the challenges the Yankees face in turning their fortunes around past this season. (1:05)

The New York Yankees have released former American League MVP Josh Donaldson, who was struggling through the worst season of his career before being sidelined by a calf injury last month.

Donaldson, 37, played in just 33 games this season and batted .142 with 15 RBI. The veteran third baseman was on the injured list from April 5 to June 2 because of a strained right hamstring, then went back on the IL on July 16 with a strained right calf sustained while running out a grounder. The three-time All-Star was moved four days later to the 60-day IL.

Donaldson batted .207 with 25 home runs and 77 RBI over 165 games in two seasons since he was acquired from Minnesota in March 2022 along with infielder/outfielder Isiah Kiner-Falefa and catcher Ben Rortvedt for catcher Gary Sánchez and infielder Gio Urshela.

New York is responsible for the $3,838,710 Donaldson is owed from a $21 million salary in the final guaranteed season of a $92 million, four-year contract he signed with Minnesota. New York also owes a $6 million buyout attached to a $24 million mutual option for 2024.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.