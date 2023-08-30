The San Francisco Giants activated outfielder Mike Yastrzemski from the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Yastrzemski was listed in the starting lineup against the visiting Cincinnati Reds, playing in right field and batting sixth in his first game since sustaining a left hamstring strain July 30.

The 33-year-old Yastrzemski entered Wednesday batting .233 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs in 77 games this season, his fifth with the Giants. He is a career .241 hitter with 84 home runs and 250 RBIs in 527 games.

San Francisco optioned outfielder Luis Matos to Triple-A Sacramento in a corresponding move. Matos, 21, made his major league debut June 14 and is batting .250 with two home runs and 11 RBIs in 59 games.