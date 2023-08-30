The New York Yankees are continuing with their youth movement, calling up their top two prospects -- outfielder Jasson Dominguez and catcher Austin Wells -- to the big league roster, sources confirmed to ESPN on Wednesday.

The 20-year-old Dominguez, a center fielder, and the 24-year-old Wells are expected to debut with the team this weekend at Houston. The moves were first reported by MLB.com.

Dominguez was signed by New York in the 2019-20 international amateur free-agent class for $5.1 million. He is hitting .266 with 15 home runs between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre this season.

Wells was a first-round draft pick in 2020.

The two prospects will join a big league roster that already includes shortstop Anthony Volpe (22), infielder Oswald Peraza (23) and outfielder Everson Pereira (22).

The Yankees this week have already released veteran Josh Donaldson and waived Harrison Bader. The team also released right-hander Spencer Howard on Wednesday.

At 64-68, the Yankees occupy the cellar of the AL East and are on the verge of their first sub-.500 season since 1992.