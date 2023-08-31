The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled right-hander Ryan Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City, and the rookie started Wednesday's home game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Pepiot, 26, made his first two major league appearances of the season earlier this month and had a 2.00 ERA over nine innings. He was the extra man on the roster for a doubleheader Aug. 19 against the Miami Marlins and the extra player again when Los Angeles continued a suspended game and played a regularly scheduled game Aug. 24 at Cleveland.

Pepiot was supposed to open the season in the Dodgers' rotation before he came away with an oblique strain toward the close of spring training. He did not pitch again until mid-July at Oklahoma City.

In 11 appearances (seven starts) with the Dodgers over the past two seasons, Pepiot is 3-0 with a 3.18 ERA. He is expected to play a role in the Dodgers' stretch drive after starter Tony Gonsolin was lost for the season and ultimately was scheduled for Tommy John surgery.

Los Angeles designated right-handed pitcher Tyson Miller for assignment to open a roster spot for Pepiot. Miller, 27, gave up two runs in four innings over two appearances with the Dodgers this season.

Reuters contributed to this report.