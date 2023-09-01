        <
          Padres sign Jurickson Profar to minor league deal

          ESPN News Services
          Sep 1, 2023

          The San Diego Padres have reunited with Jurickson Profar, signing the outfielder to a minor league deal after he was released by Colorado Rockies this week.

          Profar, 30, will report to Triple-A El Paso. He hit .236 with 8 homers, 39 RBIs and 1 stolen base for the Rockies after signing a $7.75 million, one-year deal in March and earning a $1 million bonus for reaching 400 plate appearances.

          He spent the previous three seasons with San Diego, batting .244 with 26 homers, 116 RBIs and 22 stolen bases.

          A 10-year big league veteran, Profar spent his first five seasons with Texas and one with Oakland. He has a .238 career average with 86 homers, 352 RBIs and 47 steals.