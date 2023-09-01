The Los Angeles Angels on Friday added six players from the minor leagues to fill the void left after the team purged its roster earlier in the week.

The Angels selected the contract of infielder Kyren Paris from Double-A Rocket City and recalled left-hander Kolton Ingram, right-handed pitchers Jimmy Herget, Gerardo Reyes and Andrew Wantz and infielder Michael Stefanic from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Facing the reality that they were a long shot to make the playoffs, the Angels placed six players on waivers Tuesday: right-handers Lucas Giolito, Reynaldo Lopez and Dominic Leone; left-hander Matt Moore; and outfielders Hunter Renfroe and Randal Grichuk.

The club saved more than $5 million in salary by making those moves.

Los Angeles filled one vacant roster spot Thursday by recalling right-hander Jose Marte from Salt Lake.

Paris, 21, is the only player among the call-ups who has yet to make his MLB debut. A second-round draft pick by the Angels in 2019, he was batting .255 with 14 home runs, 45 RBIs and 44 stolen bases in 113 games for Rocket City this year.

Ingram, 26, made his MLB debut in June and allowed four runs over 2⅓ innings in two relief appearances. Herget, Reyes, Wantz and Stefanic have all been in and out of the majors for multiple seasons.