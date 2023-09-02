Chad Green was reinstated from the 60-day injured list by the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday.

The reliever joined the Blue Jays for the first time after undergoing Tommy John surgery with the New York Yankees last season.

After seven years with the Yankees, the 32-year-old Green signed an $8.5 million, two-year contract with Toronto in the offseason. He was 33-22 with a 3.17 ERA and 11 saves in 272 major league games, including 24 starts.

Green had a 1.46 ERA in 12⅓ innings of work between Single-A Dunedin and Triple-A Buffalo this season. The right-hander struck out 15 and walked one.

Toronto also recalled infielder Spencer Horwitz from Buffalo before Friday night's game at the Colorado Rockies. Right-hander Hagen Danner was placed on the 60-day IL with a left oblique strain.