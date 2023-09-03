The Tampa Bay Rays recalled rookie Taj Bradley from Triple-A Durham and placed fellow right-hander Jason Adam on the 15-day injured list on Sunday.

Bradley, 22, owns a 5-7 record with a 5.67 ERA in 16 starts with the Rays. He went 2-5 with a 6.45 ERA in 10 starts with the Bulls this season.

The Rays are hopeful that Adam will not miss more than 15 days with a left oblique strain.

Adam told the Tampa Bay Times on Saturday that Rays head athletic trainer Joe Benge estimated the recovery time "should be fairly quick."

"It'll take, obviously, at least the length of the IL stint, but my hope is not much longer than that," Adam said. "I don't know. Hopefully the shorter the better. But I feel very confident that I'll be back for the end of the season and for the playoffs."

Adam, 32, has a 4-2 record with 12 saves and a 2.67 ERA in 55 relief appearances this season.

He is 12-9 with 20 saves and a 3.13 ERA in 201 career relief appearances with the Kansas City Royals (2018), Toronto Blue Jays (2019), Chicago Cubs (2020-21) and Rays.