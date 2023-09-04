The Arizona Diamondbacks, fighting for a wild-card playoff spot, optioned right-handed pitcher Slade Cecconi to Triple-A Reno and promoted left-handed pitcher Andrew Saalfrank.

Saalfrank, 26, will make his big league debut with his first appearance for Arizona. He pitched in 44 games this season between Reno and Double-A Amarillo, striking out 93 hitters in just 64 innings.

A sixth-round draft choice in 2019 out of Indiana University by the Diamondbacks, he posted a 2.53 ERA, saving two games and going 8-2 with 35 walks.

Cecconi, 24, was 0-1 with a 4.44 ERA in six games (four starts) with Arizona. He started on Saturday, a 7-3 loss to the Baltimore Orioles in which he allowed six runs on nine hits in 3⅓ innings.

The team also recalled outfielder Dominic Fletcher and placed him on the 60-day injured list because of a fractured left index finger.