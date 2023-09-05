Edmundo Sosa and Trea Turner crush 400+ foot homers in the second inning to boost the Phillies' lead. (0:32)

Trea Turner's torrid stretch at the plate will take a brief pause this week.

The Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday placed the star shortstop on the paternity list, the team announced ahead of its game against the Padres in San Diego.

In the corresponding roster move, the club recalled utilityman Weston Wilson from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Turner has rebounded from a slow start in his first season in Philadelphia to hit .262 with 22 home runs and 67 RBIs.

Also Tuesday, he was named the NL Player of the Week, after hitting .423 with six home runs, 14 RBIs and nine runs scored.