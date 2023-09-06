Michael Soroka's third promotion to Atlanta this season in his comeback from two Achilles tendon injuries has led to more health concerns for the right-hander.

Tyler O'Neill and Nolan Gorman hit two-run homers to spoil Soroka's return to Atlanta, and the St. Louis Cardinals held on to beat the Braves 10-6 on Tuesday night.

After the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker said Soroka (2-2) is headed to the injured list after experiencing numbers in his fingers. Soroka, who was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett for the start, lasted only three innings and allowed five runs on four hits, including the two homers.

Snitker said he asked Soroka about the numbness and the right-hander said he "didn't really know when it started."

Added Snitker: "I think it's probably a big deal."

Soroka, an All-Star in 2019 and Atlanta's opening day starter in 2020, has spent most of this season in the minors as he tries to make a comeback from Achilles tendon injuries in 2020 and 2021.

Though he issued only one walk in his abbreviated start, Soroka's control issues were a problem.

"Overall, he just didn't command the strike zone real good," Snitker said.

Soroka, who was being evaluated after the game, wasn't available for comment.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.