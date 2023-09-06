The Atlanta Braves placed right-handers Michael Soroka and Collin McHugh on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Soroka has right forearm inflammation and McHugh is dealing with right shoulder inflammation.

Soroka, 26, who was called up Tuesday to start against the St. Louis Cardinals, lasted just three innings and allowed five runs on four hits, including the two homers. He was pulled from the game after experiencing numbness in his fingers. The righty is 2-2 with a 6.40 ERA in seven games (six starts) this season after missing 2021 and 2022 with injuries.

Braves manager Brian Snitker said he asked Soroka about the numbness and the right-hander said he "didn't really know when it started."

Added Snitker: "I think it's probably a big deal."

Soroka, an All-Star in 2019 and Atlanta's opening day starter in 2020, has spent most of this season in the minors as he tries to make a comeback from Achilles tendon injuries in 2020 and 2021.

McHugh, 36, is 4-1 with a 4.30 ERA in 41 appearances (one start) for the Braves this season.

The Braves recalled right-handers Darius Vines and Ben Heller from Triple-A Gwinnett to restock their roster.

Vines, 25, made his major league debut on Aug. 30 and earned a 7-3 road victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Heller, 32, has not factored in a decision. He posted a 4.41 ERA in 17 relief appearances for Atlanta this season.

Information from Reuters and The Associated Press was used in this report.