New York Yankees right-handed reliever Keynan Middleton was placed on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in his right shoulder, the team announced Wednesday.

The move is retroactive to Sunday.

Middleton joined the Yankees on Aug. 1 as part of a trade with the Chicago White Sox. He is 2-2 with a 3.08 ERA (0.68 ERA with the Yankees) and two saves in 50 appearances this season.

In a related roster move, the Yankees recalled left-hander Matt Krook from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He made his major league debut on June 16 and allowed seven runs across three innings in two games.