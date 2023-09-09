There are still weeks left to go in the 2023 MLB regular season, but a few teams -- mainly the red-hot Atlanta Braves -- are already looking toward October.

The Braves, along with the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers, are on track to secure a postseason berth soon. Meanwhile, clubs such as the Seattle Mariners, Tampa Bay Rays, Philadelphia Phillies and Chicago Cubs, are battling it out for the remaining wild-card spots.

Beyond division races, there are many storylines to watch as the regular season comes to an end and October begins.

Where do the current playoff matches stand? What games should you be paying attention to today? How can the Braves be the first team to clinch a postseason berth? And what does the playoff schedule look like? We have everything you need to know as the regular season winds down.

Who can clinch a playoff spot next?

Atlanta Braves

The Braves are on the verge of becoming the first team to punch a ticket to this year's MLB playoffs. Atlanta can clinch a postseason berth with a win on Saturday.

What are this October's MLB playoff matchups as it stands now?

American League

Wild-card round: (6) Blue Jays at (3) Twins, (5) Mariners at (4) Rays

ALDS: Twins/Blue Jays vs. (2) Houston, Rays/Mariners vs. (1) Orioles

National League

Wild-card round: (6) Diamondbacks at (3) Brewers, (5) Cubs at (4) Phillies

NLDS: Brewers/Marlins vs. (2) Dodgers, Phillies/Cubs vs. (1) Braves

Breaking down the AL race

Despite spending a majority of the season atop the AL East, the Rays find themselves the top wild-card team in the American League after the Orioles took sole possession of first place in the division in late July. Two other members of the AL East are still in playoff contention, although the Boston Red Sox's chances are slowly dwindling. The Toronto Blue Jays, on the other hand, are locked in a close battle for the final wild-card spot.

Their competition? A Texas Rangers team that, like the Rays, led the division for more than 100 days this season but now finds itself fighting for a postseason berth. The Mariners, who usurped the Rangers atop the AL West, and Houston Astros are now vying for the division title, while the Minnesota Twins look to be a lock as the lone AL Central representative in October.

And what about when these teams get to the playoffs? Here's what their chances are for every round of the playoffs:

Breaking down the NL race

The divisional races in the National League aren't quite as close as the ones in the AL, as both the Braves and Dodgers have all but locked up the NL East and NL West, respectively. The Milwaukee Brewers have long held first place in the NL Central, but the Cubs are within striking distance of replacing them.

Now, the wild-card race is where it gets exciting. While the Phillies and Cubs have strong holds on the first two wild-card spots, four teams -- the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cincinnati Reds, Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants -- are within a few games of each other for the final spot. Miami and Cincinnati are the big surprises, as neither team was thought to be a playoff contender entering the season. Meanwhile, Arizona finds itself in the wild-card hunt despite having led the Dodgers atop the division for parts of the first half.

And what about when these teams get to the playoffs? Here's what their chances are for every round of the playoffs:

Game of the day

Need something to watch today? Here's the baseball game with the biggest playoff implications:

Playoff schedule

Wild-card series

Best of three, all games at better seed's stadium

Game 1: Tuesday, Oct. 3

Game 2: Wednesday, Oct. 4

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 5*

Division series

Best of five

ALDS

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 7

Game 2: Sunday, Oct. 8

Game 3: Tuesday Oct. 10

Game 4: Wednesday, Oct. 11*

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 13*

NLDS

Game 1: Saturday, Oct. 7

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 9

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 11

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 12*

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 14*

League championship series

Best of seven

ALCS

Game 1: Sunday, Oct. 15

Game 2: Monday, Oct. 16

Game 3: Wednesday, Oct. 18

Game 4: Thursday, Oct. 19

Game 5: Friday, Oct. 20*

Game 6: Sunday, Oct. 22*

Game 7: Monday, Oct. 23*

NLCS

Game 1: Monday, Oct. 16

Game 2: Tuesday, Oct. 17

Game 3: Thursday, Oct. 19

Game 4: Friday, Oct. 20

Game 5: Saturday, Oct. 21*

Game 6: Monday, Oct. 23*

Game 7: Tuesday, Oct. 24*

World Series

Best of seven

Game 1: Friday, Oct. 27

Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 3: Monday, Oct. 30

Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 31

Game 5: Wednesday, Nov. 1*

Game 6: Friday, Nov. 3*

Game 7: Saturday, Nov. 4*

* If necessary