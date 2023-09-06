Arizona Diamondbacks right fielder Corbin Carroll left Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies in the fifth inning after getting hit in the wrist by a pitch.

Carroll was diagnosed with a right wrist contusion after being beamed by Gavin Hollowell in the bottom of the fourth. Carroll remained in the game and came around to score on a two-run single from Alek Thomas, but when Arizona came back out to take the field in the next half-inning, Tommy Pham had taken over in right field.

Prior to exiting, Carroll went 0-for-1 with a strikeout and was hit by a pitch twice. He scored two runs.

Carroll, 23, entered Wednesday batting .280 with 24 homers, 68 RBIs, 99 runs, nine triples and 41 stolen bases.