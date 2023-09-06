PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have promoted top prospect Jordan Lawlar to the big leagues as they fight for a playoff spot, manager Torey Lovullo said Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Lawlar, who was the No. 6 overall pick in the 2021 draft, will join the team Thursday.

The shortstop -- who was the No. 25 prospect in ESPN's midseason rankings -- was recently promoted to Triple-A Reno and has been hitting extremely well, batting .359 with five homers and 19 RBIs.

"He's going to play," Lovullo said. "I don't know what the menu is. We've had so many moving parts to what's been happening over the last 12 hours, that I haven't had a chance to sit down and think about how I'm going to inject him into this lineup."

To make room on the roster, the D-backs designated two-time Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed for assignment.

Lawlar is joining the team as it reaches a crucial stretch. The D-backs are about to embark on an eight-game trip that includes four games against the Chicago Cubs, who are also chasing a wild-card spot.

The Diamondbacks (72-68) are among several teams fighting for one of the three wild-card positions in the National League.

"I just think he needs to come up here and be himself," D-backs rookie outfielder Corbin Carroll said. "I think he has a lot of resources here, a lot of veteran guys, and some young guys as well, who can share experiences with him."

Ahmed has been with the team since 2014 and won Gold Gloves in 2018 and 2019. But the 33-year-old was hurt most of last year and is hitting just .212 in a part-time role this season.

The D-backs were busy Wednesday, also claiming catcher Seby Zavala on waivers from the Chicago White Sox and promoting right-hander pitcher Ryne Nelson from Triple-A. Nelson will start against the Cubs on Thursday.

Catcher Jose Herrera and right-handed pitcher Bryce Jarvis were sent to Triple-A.