The Texas Rangers are placing All-Star outfielder Adolis Garcia on the 10-day IL with a right patellar tendon strain, it was announced Thursday.

Garcia suffered the injury while giving chase and making a leaping attempt to catch a home run by Houston's Michael Brantley that just cleared the right-field fence in the second inning of Wednesday's loss to the Astros. García's right leg jammed hard to the ground and his knee buckled when he came down at the base of the wall.

After getting up and putting his hands on both knees, and a visitor from an athletic trainer, Garcia slammed a hand several times in frustration before slowly walking to the dugout.

An MRI on Thursday confirmed the injury.

General manager Chris Young said García won't need surgery because there is no rupture and the team is cautiously optimistic he might be able to return this season. The GM didn't provide a timetable, and the Rangers have 23 regular-season games left.

Garcia, 30, leads the American League with 100 RBIs through Wednesday's games. He is batting .245 with 34 home runs.

The Rangers announced they will call up top prospect Evan Carter, who is No. 14 in ESPN's midseason prospect rankings, from Triple-A Round Rock for Friday's game against Oakland.

Carter hit .353 with three RBIs in eight games at Round Rock. He has hit .288 with 13 homers and 67 RBIs in 108 games overall this season in the minors.

Texas is in a heated three-way battle in the American League West, three games behind Houston and a game back of Seattle. The Rangers also are just a half-game behind Toronto for the final wild-card spot entering Thursday's games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.