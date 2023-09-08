NEW YORK -- YES Network cameraman Pete Stendel returned to work Thursday night, two months after he was hit in the face by a ball.

Stendel sustained an orbital fracture when he was hit by an errant throw from Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson on July 5. Stendel was positioned next to the New York Yankees' dugout on the first-base side.

Stendel worked the center field camera during the Yankees' game against Milwaukee, YES spokesman Eric Handler said.

"Every time that a ball goes over the first baseman or even a foul ball from the hitter, you don't want to see it going towards a fan. It just happened to be in the wrong spot, and I hope he's doing all right," Henderson said after the incident in July. "My prayers go out to him. I'm just thankful for the guys that rushed over there to him to help him."

The game was delayed about 17 minutes after Stendel was hit as the Yankees' athletic training staff and medical personnel tended to Stendel in the camera well. Baltimore players came off the field and waited in their dugout as Yankees and Orioles, including Henderson, watched in obvious concern.

"That was scary. I think I speak for all of us when I say our thoughts are with him. Hope he's doing all right and he's feeling better and we see him back here soon," Yankees outfielder Jake Bauers said. "He had a pretty bad reaction when he got hit, so it was scary to see."

