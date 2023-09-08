Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts left LoanDepot Park in Miami on crutches after fouling a ball off his foot Thursday night against the Marlins, according to multiple reports.

X-rays reportedly were negative.

Betts fouled a ball off his foot earlier in the game, and then left in the eighth inning. The Dodgers won 10-0, with rookie Ryan Pepiot pitching a perfect game for 6 2/3 innings.

The Dodgers continue their road trip Friday with the start of a three-game series against the Nationals in Washington.

Betts has been one of the NL's best players in 2023, hitting .314 with 38 home runs and 99 RBIs.