Right-hander Germán Márquez and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a two-year, $20 million contract extension, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Friday.

The team announced the extension but did not disclose terms.

Marquez, 28, had Tommy John surgery in May and will miss most of 2024.

"German has been an integral part of the Rockies organization both on and off the field since his first Major League season in 2016," Rockies general manager Bill Schmidt said. "We are excited to secure German's future in Denver with this extension and can't wait to see him back out on the mound."

Márquez will make $10 million both years with $10M in potential performance bonuses for 2025, sources said.

Colorado did have a $16 million contract option on Marquez for 2024 with a $2.5 million buyout. He signed a five-year, $43-million deal with the team in April 2019.

Márquez was 2-2 with a 4.95 ERA in four starts this season before injuring his elbow, striking out 17 with three walks in 20 innings.

Márquez is a former All-Star with a record of 65-56 and a 4.41 ERA in 176 games (173 starts) since making his debut with Colorado in 2016.

